MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.13% of Warrior Met Coal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $115,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

In related news, CFO Dale W. Boyles purchased 1,200 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $26,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 679,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,363. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 47.01%. The firm had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

