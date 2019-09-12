MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434,757 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 7,838.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,022 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,103,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,503,000 after buying an additional 1,140,636 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 232.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,332,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,330,000 after buying an additional 932,266 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,396,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 23.5% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,144,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,858,000 after acquiring an additional 789,759 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $68.78. 8,091,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,871,125. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

