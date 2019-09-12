MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.12.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.74. 246,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

