MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,924,297 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $85,682,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $2,150,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $702,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,505,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,715,917. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

