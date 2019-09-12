MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.17 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.10% of United Community Banks worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in United Community Banks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,065. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UCBI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $81,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,684 shares of company stock worth $130,150. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

