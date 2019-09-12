MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.73. 4,943,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,854. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $305.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $919,822.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367 shares in the company, valued at $281,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

