MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,662,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,944,000 after buying an additional 594,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Insperity by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,595,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after buying an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Insperity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 557,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,046,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.89. 17,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,151. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average is $117.86. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $144.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 136.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on shares of Insperity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $248,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,618 shares of company stock worth $2,258,710. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

