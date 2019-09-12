MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,652 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.05% of Robert Half International worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 125.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

Robert Half International stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 54,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,114. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

