MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 703.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $10.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,216.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,149. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,188.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,162.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total transaction of $32,754.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,291.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,345 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.