MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $26,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie set a $155.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,002. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $180.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average of $154.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.71 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

