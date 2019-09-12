MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 176,400 Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 176,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 179,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 121,268 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,725,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhys J. Best purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $895,416 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COG. Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.39.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,869,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

