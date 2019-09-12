Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,054 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.17% of Msci worth $35,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Msci by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Msci by 686.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.63.

Msci stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,859. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $247.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.75.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. The company had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

