Motorola Solutions’ (MSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $189.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,687. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.94. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $961,575,878.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,613,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724 in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,258,000 after buying an additional 269,031 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

