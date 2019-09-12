Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.39

Shares of Moss Bros Group plc (LON:MOSB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.39 and traded as high as $19.85. Moss Bros Group shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 0 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moss Bros Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22.

In other Moss Bros Group news, insider Colin Nigel Porter acquired 509,673 shares of Moss Bros Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £101,934.60 ($133,195.61).

About Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB)

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, waist coats, casual wear, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, dress accessories, pocket squares, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, bow ties, cummerbunds, hats and caps, scarves, and umbrellas through stores and online.

