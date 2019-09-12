Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 169.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2,825.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,452.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 293.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other Mosaic news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 12,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Standpoint Research upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on Mosaic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 451,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,254. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.