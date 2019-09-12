MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €150.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MOR. Independent Research set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €119.67 ($139.15).

MOR opened at €106.50 ($123.84) on Monday. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a 12-month high of €114.70 ($133.37). The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -80.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €93.29.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

