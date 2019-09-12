MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €130.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MOR. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Independent Research set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €119.67 ($139.15).

MOR traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €106.10 ($123.37). The stock had a trading volume of 106,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.62. MorphoSys has a one year low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a one year high of €114.70 ($133.37). The business has a 50-day moving average of €107.51 and a 200-day moving average of €93.29.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

