Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 8,185 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

TAK traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

