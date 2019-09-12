Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 614 Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 856.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,558,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,461 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,170,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,318,000 after acquiring an additional 887,474 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 12,562,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,078,000 after acquiring an additional 654,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,125,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after acquiring an additional 453,032 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 928,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

GRFS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 111,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

