Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 532 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 98.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 60.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 26.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in HSBC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 571,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,201,000 after buying an additional 41,506 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.57. 209,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.89. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

