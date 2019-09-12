Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 518 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

