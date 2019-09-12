Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 278 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 354.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 340.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $51.27. 89,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 63.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

