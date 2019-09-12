Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,349,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,200 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,319,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,321,000 after buying an additional 532,324 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,938,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after buying an additional 374,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 82.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 229,647 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 346.0% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 196,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 152,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of CS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.01. 2,721,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 7.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.