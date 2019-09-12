Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,705 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.00. 5,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.36 and its 200 day moving average is $182.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $192.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

