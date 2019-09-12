Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 461,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after buying an additional 57,951 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 279,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 791,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $570,000.

VXUS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.46. 42,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83.

