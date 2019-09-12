Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 3,763 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,681.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,085. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81.

