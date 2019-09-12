Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

TSE:MRC traded up C$1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$200.47. 720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. Morguard has a 1-year low of C$164.00 and a 1-year high of C$203.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.34, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$188.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$190.78.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

