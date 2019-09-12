Morgan Stanley Lowers SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $78.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $84.50 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.85% from the company’s previous close.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

SLG stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,331. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $244.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.61 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 31.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 5.6% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 9,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SL Green Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in SL Green Realty by 32.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

