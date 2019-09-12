Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Monster Beverage by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 198,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 142,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Monster Beverage by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 33,473 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 80,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 707,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,379. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

