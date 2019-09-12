Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,406 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

NYSE:EXG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.31. 2,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,037. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $9.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

