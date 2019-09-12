Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 53,278 Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,278 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IFGL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. 248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,151. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82.

