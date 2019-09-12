Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.10.

ADP traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.84. 90,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.56. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

