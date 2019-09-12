Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 49.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $121.08. 38,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $120.94.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.