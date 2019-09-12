Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,165.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,733 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $284.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.23. 114,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.10. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total value of $921,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,697,224. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.