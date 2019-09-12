Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000.

MGK traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.84. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a twelve month low of $1,825.50 and a twelve month high of $2,204.40.

