Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,528 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,956,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,057 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,402,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,289,000 after buying an additional 374,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 223,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 162,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.54. 747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $70.03.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

