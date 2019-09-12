Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 48,221 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 611.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,449,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,744,000 after buying an additional 720,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Masco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,314,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,517,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,533,000 after buying an additional 252,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Masco by 91.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,095,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,673,000 after buying an additional 1,480,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Masco by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,720,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,750,000 after buying an additional 330,062 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 87,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,854. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

