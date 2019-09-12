MonaCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $818,016.00 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00009358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Zaif, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $64.05 million and approximately $818,016.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,407.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.22 or 0.01741121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.07 or 0.02881671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00665456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00712913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00059551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00430723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009050 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, QBTC, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Zaif, Bitbank, Upbit and Fisco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

