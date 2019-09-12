Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,658 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries makes up about 3.7% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $15,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 45.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,979,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,845,000 after buying an additional 614,307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 599,723 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 885,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,682,000 after purchasing an additional 513,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,074,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,057,000 after purchasing an additional 232,384 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,473,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,332,000 after purchasing an additional 172,676 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MHK shares. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.41.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.93 and a 52 week high of $191.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 12,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.98 per share, with a total value of $1,374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Bruckmann acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.69 per share, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 286,691 shares in the company, valued at $33,740,663.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

