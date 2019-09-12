MML Investors Services LLC Sells 7,977 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,250,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,476,000 after buying an additional 500,326 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,545. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.