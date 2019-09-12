MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB remained flat at $$50.33 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,981. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $50.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.