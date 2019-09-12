MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 402.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $231.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.33.

AMGN traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $195.30. 657,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,802. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

