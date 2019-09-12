MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 75.2% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $138.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,787. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.99. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $103.21 and a one year high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. New Street Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

