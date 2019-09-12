MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $17,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 710,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.19. The stock had a trading volume of 30,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,722. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.03 and a 1-year high of $219.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

