MML Investors Services LLC Buys 15,624 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.89% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $13,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 134.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 94.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,184. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

