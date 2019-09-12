MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 390,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $143,489,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,244,000. H2O AM LLP lifted its position in Netflix by 74.8% during the second quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 57,205 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 491,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $180,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $19,352,245.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.93 and its 200-day moving average is $346.63. The company has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Netflix from $458.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.38.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

