Miles Capital Inc. Sells 17,920 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Miles Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 7.3% of Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.81. 136,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $85.30.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

