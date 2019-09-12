Miles Capital Inc. Sells 1,386 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Miles Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STWD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 135,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.59. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $312,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,247.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 305,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

