Miles Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,384 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 59.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $60,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 44.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in F.N.B. by 21.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

FNB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 36,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. F.N.B. Corp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $305.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.58 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In related news, Director David L. Motley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,289.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $66,460. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

