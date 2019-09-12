Miles Capital Inc. Purchases 984 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 23,280,332 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 17,806.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after buying an additional 3,328,260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 92.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $676,625,000 after buying an additional 1,868,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after buying an additional 1,731,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,642,991,000 after buying an additional 1,276,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. ValuEngine cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.50. 691,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day moving average is $167.08. The company has a market capitalization of $352.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.